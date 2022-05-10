Wayne Gretzky Parkway overpass reopens after oversize load struck bridge

BRANTFORD, ON: The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) has given the green light and the Wayne Gretzky bridge over Highway 403 westbound lanes reopened today (Tuesday, May 10) .

The city of Brantford issued a statement explaining the Wayne Gretzky bridge over the Highway 403 westbound lanes was struck Monday May 9, 2022, by an oversized load.

The city said a piece of construction equipment that was being transported along the highway. The statement said “when the bridge was struck, a girder protecting the bridge was dislodged and fell on the highway below, resulting in the temporary closure of all lanes of Highway 403.”

No injuries have been reported.

The statement said MTO structural engineers and maintenance staff were on site Monday assessing the damage to the bridge, completing an inspection and determining if repairs are required.

Following their inspection, Highway 403 and Wayne Gretzky Parkway reopened at 5:30 a.m. this morning.

The bridge was struck twice in December 2021 and January 2022 by oversized loads being transported along Highway 403, causing damage to the bridge which necessitated closure of one lane on Wayne Gretzky Parkway until necessary repairs can be completed. These repairs are currently being tendered.

The City will continue to issue regular updates on ongoing repairs as they are provided by the Ministry of Transportation.

