Elected Chief gone for week

May 11, 2022 1 view

Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill has taken this week off to take a one week course at Harvard University without Six Nations councillors being advised in advance, Turtle Island News has learned. Six Nations SAO Darren Jamieson did not respond to Turtle Island News calls on the chief not being available for a week. Councillor Helen Miller, when approached by Turtle Island News about if she knew in advance said “No, I didn’t know. I didn’t even know he was gone or was planning to.” She said councillors were just told he is taking a course. “We weren’t told what kind of course he is taking. I hope it has something to do with governance.” She said she didn’t know if a councillor was filling in or if it was vacation…

