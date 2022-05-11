Local News
From red dresses to memory stones: Collaborative and replicable activism can help causes gain momentum

By Nicolette Little We’ve all heard of #MeToo, founded by Tarana Burke. And in 2017, actress Alyssa Milano tweeted, “if you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet.’’ Her tweet sparked a whirlwind of social media posts that highlighted a gender-based violence crisis. While hashtag activism and Hollywood are synonymous with gender-based violence advocacy, there are dynamic projects raising awareness across Canada. Metis artist Jaime Black’s REDress Project and Leah Parsons’ Memory Stones Project are examples of such creative and collaborative anti-violence efforts. The REDress Project sees red dresses suspended where you would least expect them. Black is an artist-activist, or “artivist,’’ from Winnipeg, Man., who started the project in order to call attention to Canada’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls…

