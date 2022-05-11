Local News
ticker

Growing your own food taking root

May 11, 2022 1 view

By Turtle Island News staff One of the top priorities for Six Nations is food security and that hasn’t changed for many years. Despite efforts by community members, groups and organizations, food sovereignty and security is still precarious. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is slowly working toward rectifying that for community members of any income. SNEC health services portfolio lead, Janet Gasperelli said the Health Promotions department spent the pandemic working toward growing a solution at the Human Services Committee meeting on May 4. “It’s a movement,” she said “We recognize what we need to do to have the food available on the territory for the community.” The Ogwayetwa’oh Community Garden started in spring 2021 on a very small scale growing a small amount of corn, peppers, cucumber, lettuce, carrots,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Local News

Increased violence prompts Six Nations to look at staff safety

May 11, 2022 17

By Turtle Island News staff Six Nations band departments say an increase in violence in the…

Read more
Local News

Six Nations exploring gaming partnership with Kahnawà:ke

May 11, 2022 18

By Turtle Island News Staff A gaming partnership between Six Nations and the Mohawk Council of…

Read more