Increased violence prompts Six Nations to look at staff safety

By Turtle Island News staff Six Nations band departments say an increase in violence in the community has them looking at how they can ensure the safety of their staff. Department heads discussed the benefits and downfalls of different safety measures, including safety in numbers and panic buttons at the Six Nations Elected Council’s Human Services Committee meeting on May 4. Arliss Skye, director of Six Nation Social Services said her staff go to homes for various reasons often and they don’t know what they will face until they get there. “There’s a lot of drug activity and with the most recent murder, we have to keep our staff safe,” Skye said. “We need to look at safe guards. We need too, even though we do a high-level or mid-level…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice