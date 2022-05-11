Editorial
Six Nations election coming in 2023

The winds of change are starting to blow. The Six Nations Elected Council has past its half way mark to election Nov., 2023. With just 19 months to go its time to start looking at what the current council has accomplished in what has been a somewhat controversial term. Granted this council was elected with a pandemic hitting but now coming out of COVID-19 measures, actually it appears we just shut the door on it at Six Nations and said good luck, we can see with or without a political body in place band and emergency staff would have handled the pandemic and should be congratulated for their work. Without any doubt this council launched amid turmoil it created itself. And it started on day one with clashes with its…

