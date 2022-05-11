Six Nations exploring gaming partnership with Kahnawà:ke

By Turtle Island News Staff A gaming partnership between Six Nations and the Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke (MCK) will come back to the table for council and community input. On February 15 Six Nation Elected Council (SNEC) Elected Chief Mark Hill signed an agreement with MCK to defend, “by any means possible,” the communities gaming jurisdiction, and the gaming benefits to each community. The agreement allows the Six Nations and Kahnawà:ke gaming commissions to work together on legal, political and public relation strategies. It also allows discussions on “potential mutually beneficial opportunities in the igaming industry can occur.” Hill signed the agreement with no SNEC motion allowing him to do so. Now, councillors will accompany Hill to Kahnawà:ke for meetings with gaming officials, tours and more to enhance the partnership….



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice