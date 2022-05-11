Six Nations Health working on snapshot of community’s health issues

By Turtle Island News staff A Six Nations internally run, community health assessment will help the band offer and bolster services in the community that members need. Sara Curley-Smith, Six Nations Health Services epidemiologist presented initial findings from phase one of the health assessment to Six Nations Elected Council’s Human Services Committee on May 4 and said the information is crucial to ensuring programs are geared to increasing the overall health and wellness in the community. “It’s an essential community snap shot of the health and wellness of a community,” she said. “It’s important because it allows us to see changes over time, and to see how well we’re meeting our goals and what community issues might be arising in terms of health and wellness priorities.” Curley-Smith said there were difficulties…



