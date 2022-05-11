When is a conflict a conflict..? When your grandson becomes a police officer?

By Turtle Island News staff Six Nations councillors are urged to declare conflicts of interest, no matter how small they may be. Elected Chief Mark Hill made the suggestion after Councillor Hazel Johnson voted in favour of her grandson, Dylan Johnson’s appointment as constable with the Six Nations Police at the General Council meeting on April 16. After the motion passed councillor Wendy Johnson said she wanted to make it clear the new recruit wasn’t a relative of hers, but councillor Hazel Johnson said he was her grandson. “I didn’t declare because this has not got anything to do with, I don’t know,” she said. Hill told her it would look better if she declared, and she did. Councillor Melba Thomas defended Hazel and said a lot of councillors, staff and…
