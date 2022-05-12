Brantford Police launch homicide investigation into missing person

BRANTFORD, ONT- City Police said the case of a missing Brantford man is now a homicide investigation.

Brantford Police Service said Wednesday, May 11, 2022 the body of a man found on Campbell Road in Brant County, on May 3, 2022, has now been identified missing person Brayden Ferrall.

Brant County OPP notified Brantford Police May 3, 2022 they were looking into the discovery of a body in the vicinity of Campbell Road and Old Onondaga Road East in Brant County.

A post-mortem was held by the Office of the Coroner who has now identified the body as missing man Brayden Ferrall. The post-mortem determined Ferrall was the victim of a homicide. Police said they were unable to identify the deceased person at the time of the discovery as the missing man or determine the cause of death prior to the completion of a post- mortem examination. Detectives with the Brantford Police Service assisted the OPP with the death investigation.

The case has now been sent to the Brantford Police Service (BPS) Criminal Investigation Section (CIS) who on March 28, said foul play was suspected in his disappearance. The BPS said it is working closely with Brayden’s family to provide them with support during this difficult time. A police liaison has been in regular contact with Brayden’s family, sharing updates on the investigation and will continue to offer any available support during this time.

“During the missing person investigation, we have seen an outpouring of concern from many of Brayden’s friends and would like to remind those who may need assistance to contact Victim Services of Brant, as they can provide immediate support,” said Detective Constable Torek of the Brantford Police Service.

Ferrall had previously been reported as missing to the Brantford police in February 2022, after he failed to return home as expected. He was seen by friends on February 18, 2022. Family and friends said it was out of character for Brayden not to be in touch for several days.

The missing person case had been assigned to the Criminal Investigation Section, and on March 28, 2022, police announced that they suspected foul play in his disappearance.

The BPS – Major Crime Unit are continuing to investigate this homicide and said because it is an active and on-going investigation, police are not able to release details surrounding the nature of the homicide but has said it is not believed to be a random incident.

Farrell is described as a 22-year-old Caucasian male, 5’10”, 175lbs, medium build with short brown hair and a trimmed beard, Brayden was last seen wearing a black winter jacket with fur around the hood. Brayden is known to frequent the Eagle Place area and did not own a vehicle.

Since the time he was last seen, police have interviewed known associates and friends. Additionally, multiple canvasses have been conducted in an effort to obtain any information or video that may be available to assist in locating Brayden. Since the date Farrell was last seen, police have requested the assistance of the public through various media outlets on several occasions. Additionally, a dedicated tip-line was established for members of the community to reach out to police with any information.

Police have received multiple phone calls and Crime Stoppers tips and wish to thank those members of the public who have come forward and spoken to officers. Detectives continue to encourage anyone who may have information to share it with investigators.

Detectives are again appealing to members of the public to come forward with any information they may have relating to this investigation. Please contact police by using the dedicated tip-line: 519-756-7050 ext. 2800 or FerrallMissingPerson@police.brantford.on.ca

Anonymous information can also be provided to Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at https://crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

Victim Services of Brant can be contacted by visiting their website at: https://victimservicesbrant.on.ca/

