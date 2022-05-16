National News
ticker

Residential school site searches so far just ‘tip of the iceberg’: Miller

May 16, 2022 93 views

OTTAWA-Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller says the searches on the grounds of former residential schools to date are just the beginning.

Nearly one year ago, the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Nation announced ground-penetrating radar had found the possible remains of about 200 children on the site of a former residential school near Kamloops, B.C.

The 2015 report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission had found, through records and accounts shared by survivors, that thousands of children had died at these institutions, or gone missing.

Still, the discovery in Kamloops brought the devastation caused by the church-run, government-funded residential school system into focus for many non-Indigenous Canadians, and renewed calls for justice.

Miller says that since there are 140 former residential school sites in Canada, the searches to date are just the “tip of the iceberg.”

He promised the federal government would keep offering financial supports.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2022.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Misinterpretting treaty rights regarding guns led to conviction 

May 16, 2022 69

By Blake Ellis THE INDEPENDENT An Aamjiwnaang First Nations man mistakenly thought he had the right…

Read more
National News

Kaska artist exhibits stories of hurt, recovery and survival at Arts Underground

May 16, 2022 53

 By Lawrie Crawford  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Kaska artist Mary Caesar may be better known in…

Read more

Leave a Reply