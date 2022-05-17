National News
Metis leader calls for Queen to apologize for residential schools

May 17, 2022 57 views

The president of the Metis National Council says the Queen should apologize for residential schools to help survivors and their families heal.

Cassidy Caron says residential school survivors told her that an apology from the Queen would be important since she is the leader of the Anglican Church and Canada’s head of state.

Caron says she will make the request to Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, during a reception with them at Rideau Hall on Wednesday.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are to visit Canada this week for a three-day tour that is to partially focus on Indigenous reconciliation.

Last month, Pope Francis apologized at the Vatican to survivors and Indigenous delegates for the Catholic Church’s role in

residential schools.

Some 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend residential schools; the Anglican Church ran about three dozen of them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2022.

 

