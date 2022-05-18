Local News
Local adults launch school patrols after suspicious incident

May 18, 2022 495 views

By Bree Duwyn Writer On the afternoon of May 10, there was an incident regarding the suspicious behaviour of an unidentified male approaching an intermediate school student in a truck. After the student reported this incident to the Six Nations Police, Candy Browatzke, Principal of Jamieson/J.C Hill Elementary School, notified parents/guardians on May 11 via a letter, addressing the incident. The story didn’t end there. In response to the incident, community member Sonny Maracle, along with many other women and men have come forward to volunteer to create a patrol watch that would conduct daily patrols within the school area. “Our children are so precious to us and they deserve to feel safe and protected every day so we will do what we can to fulfill our responsibilities to protect…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
