Prince Charles offers remarks about reconciliation as Canadian tour begins

May 18, 2022 75 views
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have begun their tour of Canada that will focus on reconciliation with Indigenous peoples. They visited the St. John’s NFLD Heart Garden at Government House and participated in a ceremony honouring Indigenous children who attended residential schools in Labrador and northern Newfoundland. The ceremony involved Indigenous leaders, performers and the Lieutenant-Governor. The gardens are popping up across Canada in memory of those lost to residential schools and those that survived.

By Sarah Smellie and Morgan Lowrie THE CANADIAN PRESS ST. JOHN’S, N.L.- Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, arrived Tuesday in St. John’s, N.L., and began a three-day Canadian tour that will largely focus on reconciliation with Indigenous people. Under partly cloudy skies, the couple landed at St. John’s International Airport aboard a Canadian government jet. They then headed by motorcade to a welcome ceremony at the provincial legislature with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon. The couple were met by an honour guard and various dignitaries before shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries with people in the crowd. On the steps leading to the legislature, about 100 schoolchildren waved small Canadian and provincial flags. Inside the Confederation Building’s purple-lit foyer, the prince and the duchess…

