Local News
ticker

Six Nations supports feasiblity study into Nanticoke hydrogen facility

May 18, 2022 80 views

By Turtle Island News Staff SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Despite strong opposition from uninformed councillors the Six Nations will support a feasibility study for clean hydrogen production in Nanticoke. Matt Jamieson, president and CEO of Six Nations of the Grand River Economic Development Corporation (SNGREDC) and David Zekveld, director of hydrogen business development at Atura Power presented a possible 50 per cent partnership in a venture to produce green hydrogen in Nanticoke at the General Council Committee meeting Tuesday May 10, but first the potential partners needed federal approval for a grant for a feasibility study. Council approved Atura to apply for a federal grant for $900,000 to fund 75 per cent of the feasibility study through its NRCan Indigenous Stream, which requires 50 per cent Indigenous community participation….

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Liberals not keen on NDP push to hike GST rebate, Canada Child Benefit cheques

May 18, 2022 84

OTTAWA- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the new national child-care deals are saving Canadians thousands of…

Read more
Daily

Letters reveal what energy companies told RCMP before Wet’suwet’en raid

May 18, 2022 88

By Matt Simmons  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In late April, RCMP officers walked into the Gidimt’en…

Read more