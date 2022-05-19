OPP investigating after body of young girl found in Grand River at Dunnville

DUNNVILLE, ONT-OPP Investigators have confirmed a body pulled from the Grand River in Dunnville is a young girl who was between one and four years old when she died. Police said she had been in the water for some time.

OPP Constable Mary Gagliardi confirmed she “had been in the water for a period of time.”

The body was discovered, police said by people fishing in the Grand River who spotted her remains and Emergency Services responded at about 1:20 Tuesday.

Detective Inspector Shawn Glassford said the death is ” tragic, and it’s disturbing.”

The OPP Detective Inspector added “Somebody out there is missing this child. Somebody is wondering what happened to this child and we want to hear from those people.”

A post-mortem is being conducted at the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto today (Thursday, May 19, 2022) in Toronto.

Gagliardi said more information would be available at that time.

Haldimand OPP’s crime unit is investigating the death with the assistance of the OPP forensic identification services and with the Office of the Chief Coroner. Police are also looking into missing person reports from across Canada and the United States in an effort to identify the young girl.

A special tip line has been created to assist the investigation. Police are encouraging anyone with information to call 1-800-677-9403. Or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous online message at helpsolvecrime.com.

Inspector Glassford said OPP are depending on the public’s assistance “We’re hopeful that members of the public will assist us. I think this is one of those cases that we’re really going to depend on the public to help us identify this child and determine what happened and how this child ended up in the river and the circumstances surrounding that.”

