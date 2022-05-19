Prince Charles and Camilla finish up Platinum Jubilee visit in Northwest Territories

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have started their journey to Canada’s North for the final day of the royal visit.

The couple’s plane departed from Ottawa International Airport for Yellowknife ahead of another busy day scheduled in the Northwest Territories.

The stops are meant to continue the trip’s focus on climate change, literacy and Crown-Indigenous relations.

The couple are heading to the Yellowknives Dene First Nation community of Dettah in the morning, where Prince Charles is to speak with First Nations chiefs and hear about Indigenous-led solutions to climate change.

The Duchess of Cornwall is stopping at a school to hear about programs aimed at preserving Indigenous languages, and Prince Charles will be made an honorary Canadian Ranger.

The three-day tour began in Newfoundland and Labrador before the royal couple headed to Ottawa, where they attended a church service at a Ukrainian Orthodox cathedral and met with a family displaced by the Russian invasion.

The royal visit is to culminate with a celebration in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Yellowknife later today.

