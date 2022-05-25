National News
One of two Alberta men accused of killing hunters to take witness stand

May 25, 2022 53 views

EDMONTON-A man accused of killing two Metis hunters on a rural Alberta road is scheduled to testify today.

Anthony Bilodeau has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the deaths of Jacob Sansom and Maurice Cardinal in March of 2020.

His lawyer, Brian Beresh, has told the jury trial that the 33-year-old plans to take the witness stand.

Bilodeau’s father, Roger Bilodeau, who is 58, has also pleaded not guilty to the same charges.

The Crown has argued that the father and son thought the hunters were thieves who had earlier been on their property, so they followed them on the highway and Anthony Bilodeau shot both men without justification.

Lawyers for the Bilodeaus say there was a confrontation, the men feared for their lives and they acted in self-defence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2022.

 

