Prince Charles acknowledges suffering of residential school survivors

May 25, 2022 56 views
Prince Charles

By Morgan Lowrie THE CANADIAN PRESS YELLOWKNIFE-Prince Charles says he and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, were departing Canada with “heavy hearts’’ and a deeper understanding of residential schools after their royal visit wrapped in the Northwest Territories. Charles said he was deeply moved by conversations with survivors who courageously shared their experiences of the schools during the three-day tour. “I want to acknowledge their suffering and to say how much our hearts go out to them and their families,’’ Charles said Thursday night in Yellowknife in front of hundreds of people. The couple recognized that their visit came at an important time for Canada, he said. The country has been reckoning with its history as possible graves continue to be found at the sites of former residential schools. Earlier…

