Murray Sinclair honoured with Order of Canada at Rideau Hall ceremony

May 26, 2022 47 views

 Murray Sinclair received the companion of the Order of Canada from Governor General Mary Simon at Rideau Hill today (Thursday May 26, 2022)

OTTAWA-Murray Sinclair received the companion of the Order of Canada today for dedicating his life to championing Indigenous Peoples’ rights and freedoms.

Governor General Mary Simon presented Sinclair with the award at Rideau Hall, several months after it was announced he would receive it.

He says in an interview that by accepting the award, he wanted to show the country that working on Indigenous issues calls for national attention and participation.

Sinclair led the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which investigated the experiences of Indigenous children sent to residential schools.

The former senator is a highly respected voice on matters of reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people.

The companion of the Order of Canada is one of the country’s highest distinctions, for those who have made exceptional contributions to Canadian society.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2022. This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

 

