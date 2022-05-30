National News
ticker

Closing arguments expected at trial of father, son accused of murdering Metis hunters

May 30, 2022 123 views

EDMONTON- Closing arguments are expected today at the trial of a father and son accused of murdering two Metis hunters on a rural Alberta road.

Anthony Bilodeau, who is 33, and 58-year-old Roger Bilodeau face two counts each of second-degree murder and have both pleaded not guilty.

Jacob Sansom, who was 39, and his 57-year-old old uncle Maurice Cardinal were found dead on the side of the road near Glendon, Alta., northeast of Edmonton, on March 28, 2020.

Sansom was shot once in the chest and Cardinal was hit three times in the shoulder.

The Crown has argued that the father and son thought the hunters were thieves who had earlier been on their property, so they followed them on the highway before Anthony Bilodeau shot both men without justification.

Lawyers for the Bilodeaus say there was a confrontation, the men feared for their lives and they acted in self-defence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2022.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Tse’K’wa cave field school underway

May 31, 2022 19

By Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A new dig at the Tse’K’wa cave in Charlie…

Read more
National News

Manitoba warns of high water and winds at southern lakes 

May 31, 2022 19

By Kelly Geraldine Malone THE CANADIAN PRESS WINNIPEG-The Manitoba government is warning that rain and winds…

Read more

Leave a Reply