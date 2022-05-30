National News
Ohsweken man facing impaired driving charge in single vehicle collision

May 30, 2022 811 views

 A 19-year-old Ohsweken man is facing impaired driving charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment, Haldimand County Fire Services, Haldimand County Emergency Services (EMS) and Six Nations Police Service all responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a single motor vehicle on ndian Line near Chiefswood Road in Hagersville a week ago on May 23 at about 11:22 a.m.

OPP said while speaking with the driver, signs of alcohol consumption were detected.The driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he was assessed and released. OPP then transported the driver to the closest OPP detachment for additional testing.

As a result, Dayton Jayce Sawyer, 19, of Ohsweken is charged with:  

·      Driving a motor vehicle while impaired

·      Driving a motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

·      Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

·      Driving a motor vehicle with open container of liquor

·      Drive a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available.

The driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges.

