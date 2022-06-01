Councillor taking on truck dumping season

By Bree Duwyn Writer Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) will soon be moving to clamp down on convoys of trucks dumping untested soil in the community. SNEC councillor Nathan Wright has been working with SNEC’s Environmental Task Force to develop a protocol that would require residents wanting to bring in fill for their property to provide written notice before any off reserve soil is trucked in, he told SNEC’s Political Liaison meeting Monday, May 30th. “We’re at the point where we’ve done a lot of the leg work in terms of the logistics and had the conversations,” said Councillor Wright. . “I feel like we’re at a good point to get this approved in terms of an interim process, in which we are calling it voluntary compliance,” he said. But,…



