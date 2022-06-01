Fire Services Women of Ontario presents award to Six Nations Asst., Fire Chief

By Bree Duwyn Writer Six Nations Asst. Fire Chief, Crystal Farmer, was awarded the prestigious 3 ‘E’ Award by FWSO (Fire Service Women Ontario) on Thursday May 26th. According to the FWSO, this award recognizes an individual, group, department or organization that has demonstrated extraordinary commitment in supporting the mandate of the FWSO, hence the three “e’s”, which stand for educating, empowering and encouraging women in the fire service. Farmer has left a heavy and influential legacy over the past 16 years, responsible for 40 per cent of the services team being composed of women. “Thank you so much for being that pillar I can lean on. My entire career has been an amazing 15 years since I’ve known you,” said Jesse Brant in a thank-you video produced by members…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice