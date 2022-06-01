Local News
ticker

Fire Services Women of Ontario presents award to Six Nations Asst., Fire Chief

June 1, 2022 33 views
Six Nations Asst. Fire Chief, Crystal Farmer, received the Fire Service Women of Ontario’s 3 ‘E’ Award by FWSO president, Pike Krpan.

By Bree Duwyn Writer Six Nations Asst. Fire Chief, Crystal Farmer, was awarded the prestigious 3 ‘E’ Award by FWSO (Fire Service Women Ontario) on Thursday May 26th. According to the FWSO, this award recognizes an individual, group, department or organization that has demonstrated extraordinary commitment in supporting the mandate of the FWSO, hence the three “e’s”, which stand for educating, empowering and encouraging women in the fire service. Farmer has left a heavy and influential legacy over the past 16 years, responsible for 40 per cent of the services team being composed of women. “Thank you so much for being that pillar I can lean on. My entire career has been an amazing 15 years since I’ve known you,” said Jesse Brant in a thank-you video produced by members…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: National Indigenous History Month

June 1, 2022 17

June 1, 2022 Ottawa, Ontario The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on…

Read more
National News

Six Nations development corporation makes it through pandemic with smaller profit

June 1, 2022 22

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-The Six Nations of the Grand River Economic Development Corporation (SNGREDC) made…

Read more