National News
ticker

Minister moves to outlaw modern slavery by backing Senate forced labour bill

June 1, 2022 2 views

OTTAWA- Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan today moved to clamp down on modern slavery by backing a bill making Canadian companies ensure they are not using forced labour or exploiting child workers overseas.

O’Regan is giving government backing to a private member’s bill requiring Canadian firms and government departments to scrutinize supply chains with the aim of protecting workers.

O’Regan says the Liberals are not just voting to support the bill but want it to go to committee where they may strengthen it further with government amendments.

The bill, tabled by Sen. Julie Miville-Dechene, would make Canadian firms check that none of their products or components are made in sweatshops employing children or people forced to work excessive hours for free or for paltry pay.

The senator has warned that products including coffee, cocoa and sugar cane may be linked to child labour or made in factories in the Xinjiang region of China where members of the Uyghur community are forced to work.

The bill outlawing slavery was unanimously backed at second reading in the Commons by Conservatives, the NDP, Greens and the Bloc Quebecois, and it will now move to the foreign affairs committee, a further parliamentary stage before becoming a law.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2022.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Residential school survivors tell bishops their expectations of Pope Francis’s visit 

June 1, 2022 13

WINNIPEG-Residential school survivors met with Roman Catholic bishops today to discuss what they expect from Pope…

Read more
National News

National Assembly of Remote Communities holds inaugural meeting

June 1, 2022 13

By Kelly Geraldine Malone THE CANADIAN PRESS A new organization of Indigenous leaders is working to…

Read more

Leave a Reply