Minister says no to funding to build a language school

By Bree Duwyn Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller disappointed Six Nations community members after telling a crowd outside the Kawenní:io/Gawení:yo Private School, there would be no funding for the development and building of a new immersion school. Minister Miller dropped by the school at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena (ILA) Wednesday (May 25th) as part of what appeared to be an impromptu mini-tour of Six Nations. The school has been working for 17 years to raise a needed $30 million to build what would be the only Mohawk and Cayuga immersion school at Six Nations, the most populated First Nation community in Canada. Minister Miller toured the current school rooms where he was shown the need for more space and hazards including wire hanging…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice