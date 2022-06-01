Ohsweken man facing impaired driving charge in single vehicle collision

A 19-year-old Ohsweken man is facing impaired driving charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment, Haldimand County Fire Services, Haldimand County Emergency Services (EMS) and Six Nations Police Service all responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a single motor vehicle on Indian Line near Chiefswood Road in Hagersville a week ago on May 23 at about 11:22 a.m. OPP said while speaking with the driver, signs of alcohol consumption were detected. The driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he was assessed and released. OPP then transported the driver to the closest OPP detachment for additional testing. As a result, Dayton Jayce Sawyer, 19, of Ohsweken is charged with: · Driving a motor vehicle while impaired Driving a motor vehicle with more…



