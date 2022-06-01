Local News
Six Nations supports Brantford Native Housing initiative after stormy session

June 1, 2022 37 views

By Turtle Island News staff Homeless or precariously housed urban Indigenous Six Nations members were almost left without support for housing from Six Nations Elected Council. Alma Arguello, Executive Director of Brantford Native Housing (BNH) made a presentation to council asking them to support a funding application to the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) for construction of a new 12-unit Urban Indigenous housing project for women with children and Two spirited people at the General Council meeting on May 25. But councillors were not receptive to throwing their support behind BNH’s project because they believed the application was going to compete with a similar application from Ganohkwasra Family Assault Services. Elected Chief Mark Hill said he was frustrated because he has spoken to homeless members and heard people weren’t…

