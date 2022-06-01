Spring open house showcases new grow and pie eating skills

By Bree Duwyn Writer In a continuation of Community Awareness Week, Kayanase Greenhouse hosted a spring open house event to promote this season’s abundance of local plants and trees. With bright blue skies, it was an ideal afternoon for an outing where the community could take the opportunity to peruse the selection of potted products. From prairie sage to red mulberry trees, there was a plethora of native species to choose from. Pie eating contests, with bowls filled with strawberries and whipped cream, took place every hour for a chance to win a potted plant to take home. Competitors had to hold their arms firmly behind their backs and use only their mouths to eat the pies, which resulted in a messy, yet fun event. An enjoyable activity to preoccupy…
Related Posts
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: National Indigenous History Month
June 1, 2022 17
June 1, 2022 Ottawa, Ontario The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on…
Six Nations development corporation makes it through pandemic with smaller profit
June 1, 2022 21
SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-The Six Nations of the Grand River Economic Development Corporation (SNGREDC) made…