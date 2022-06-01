Local News
ticker

Spring open house showcases new grow and pie eating skills

June 1, 2022 26 views
Hilary MtPleasant (right) was quick to cinch victory, completing her bowl within a couple of minutes. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

By Bree Duwyn Writer In a continuation of Community Awareness Week, Kayanase Greenhouse hosted a spring open house event to promote this season’s abundance of local plants and trees. With bright blue skies, it was an ideal afternoon for an outing where the community could take the opportunity to peruse the selection of potted products. From prairie sage to red mulberry trees, there was a plethora of native species to choose from. Pie eating contests, with bowls filled with strawberries and whipped cream, took place every hour for a chance to win a potted plant to take home. Competitors had to hold their arms firmly behind their backs and use only their mouths to eat the pies, which resulted in a messy, yet fun event. An enjoyable activity to preoccupy…

