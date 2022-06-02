National News
Saskatchewan professor resigns after Indigenous identity questioned

June 2, 2022 108 views

SASKATOON-A health professor at the University of Saskatchewan has resigned after questions arose about her Indigenous identity.

Carrie Bourassa’s departure comes seven months after a CBC report raised doubts about what she has said is her Indigenous ancestry.

In November, the school placed Bourassa on leave and suspended her duties as a professor in the College of Medicine as they launched an investigation into her claims of being Metis.

Dr. Preston Smith, the dean of he college, says the investigation will now focus on recommendations to improve university policies and processes.

The university says they will share all recommendations publicly.

Bourassa has previously stepped away from her duties as scientific director at The Canadian Institutes of Health Research.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2022.

