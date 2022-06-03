National News
Missing Oneida woman last seen in Hamilton

June 3, 2022 3 views

ASHAWNNA BABERSTOCK

By Bree Duwyn

Writer

A First Nations woman from Oneida Nation of the Thames, outside of London, Ont., has been reported missing to Hamilton Police.

Ashawnna Barberstock, 30, said she was  seen Friday, May 27th at approx. 10 p.m. in the area of Barton St. E and Kenilworth Ave. N. in Hamilton, Ont., according to Media Relations Officer Indy Bharaj of the Hamilton Police.

Barberstock was then spotted operating a grey Dodge Ram crew cab with rusted wheel wells on the morning of Wednesday, June 1st at 9:26 a.m. The Ontario license plate on the truck is 4281KF. She has not been reported being seen with anyone else, according to Hamilton Police.

Korissa Davis, a concerned loved one of Barberstock, uploaded a photo to Facebook on the night of June 1st. In the post, a photo of Barberstock is shown, her hair tied back, and text covering the screen. The top of the photo says “Missing!!!” and the surrounding text details the last known time she had contacted family in the time frame of May 27th to May 28th.

During Barberstock’s birthday, which was Monday, May 30th, she did not reply to birthday wishes, making loved ones grow more concerned.

She was officially reported missing by her mother to Hamilton Police at 5:45 p.m. on June 1st.

Barberstock is described as standing at 5’7 feet tall, weighing about 135lbs, with long straight brown hair, a mole under her left eye and a rose tattoo on her upper left arm.

If you have any information regarding the location of Ashawnna Barberstock, please contact Hamilton Police’s Division 2 Staff Sergeant at 905-546-2963.

 

