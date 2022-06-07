National News
ticker

Defrocked priest who abused dozens of Inuit children now out on parole

June 7, 2022 134 views

Content may be disturbing.

A defrocked Oblate priest who has been convicted of dozens of horrendous sexual crimes against Inuit children is now out on parole.

Eric Dejaeger, at the time of his arrest.

Eric Dejaeger had been sentenced to 19 years for crimes committed between 1978 and 1982 that included indecent assault, unlawful confinement, buggery, unlawful sexual intercourse and bestiality.

He had been in custody for four years before his 2015 trial, which stirred up so much emotion that the Nunavut government sent counsellors to the hamlet where Dejaeger had been stationed.

His parole comes with a long list of restrictions, including that he must live in a residence run by the Oblate order and return to it every night.

Dejaeger, now 75, can’t be around children without the presence of a guardian and must continue therapy for his sexual deviance.

Dejaeger’s trial introduced evidence so graphic and disturbing that the judge’s written verdict came with a content warning.

At the end of the trial, Justice Robert Kilpatrick pleaded with the victims to find a way to trust again and to find the good in other people.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2022.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Canada’s historic sites get Indigenous voices, stronger protection in new bill

June 7, 2022 36

By Mia Rabson THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA-Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says a new bill he introduced…

Read more
National News

‘We are begging you’: Alberta family asks for public help solving 2013 murder

June 7, 2022 69

WHITEFISH LAKE FIRST NATIONS, ALBERTA-The family of a northern Alberta woman who died nearly nine years…

Read more

Leave a Reply