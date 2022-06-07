Two men charged in murder of Six Nations woman Ruth Longboat

Two men are facing First Degree murder charges in connection with the death of Six Nations’ woman Ruth Ann Longboat who’s body was found in the Humber River in March.

Six Nations Police Service (SNPS), and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), arrested the two men who appeared in a Brantford court today June 7, 2022 . They were remanded into custody. The charges came after “ an intensive investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch,” police said in a statement today.

Police have charged:

Michael Joseph, 23 of Brantford and Jayden Elijah, 23, of London, both with First Degree Murder, contrary to Section 235(1) and Committing an indignity to a body, contrary to Section 182

The Toronto Police Service began a homicide investigation on March 8, 2022, after the body of Ruth Ann Longboat, 56, of Six Nations of the Grand River, was discovered in the Humber River, south of Dundas Street West in Toronto. The investigation travelled to Six Nations where Six Nations Police joined the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing and further updates will be provided when available.

Anyone with information about the murder of Ruth Ann Longboat should contact the SNPS at 519-445-2811 or the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

Add Your Voice