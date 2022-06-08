Keeping safe

Six Nations Elected Council is pondering how to deal with violence in the community. They came up with the idea of a task force not just to look at the issue but to come up with solutions for the community. We aren’t sure if there is a task force. But then we aren’t sure if there’s an election code committee either. Just establishing a task force to go and deal with violence or having it sit on a agenda isn’t going to solve what amounts to a community problem, a societal problem The whole issue of violence is predicated on risk factors that include a full range of characteristics that have tormented Indigenous people since contact. Characteristics that are linked to some of the very basic tenets or principles that…
Related Posts
Six Nations painting Ohsweken orange
June 8, 2022 30
SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-It’s National Indigenous History month and as part of the celebration a…
Indigenous leaders seek RCMP response after marchers hit by truck in Mission, B.C.
June 8, 2022 25
VANCOUVER- Indigenous leaders have called a meeting with RCMP in Chilliwack, B.C., to discuss how police…