Local News
ticker

Peaceful demonstration held outside bank

June 8, 2022 174 views
A peaceful demonstration was held outside the bank in Ohsweken to draw attention to corporate banks funding pipelines. (Photo by Jim C.Powless)

By Bree Duwyn Writer It may have looked small but the message being delivered outside the Royal Bank in Ohsweken has spread across the country. Just a year ago there were blockades of rail lines, roads, ports and more after thousands showed their support of the Wet’suwet’en, First Nation blocking the Coastal GasLink pipeline. Now the message is being spread through educational tools including a small group of demonstrators who took to the sidewalk outside the bank Friday (June 3rd) with signs and handing out pamphlets, they said to make sure people knew the Royal Bank is a financial partner in pipelines crossing Indigenous territories, including the controversial Coastal GasLink being constructed through Wet’suwet’en territory without the support of the hereditary chiefs there. The two year old Allies of the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Six Nations painting Ohsweken orange

June 8, 2022 29

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-It’s National Indigenous History month  and as part of the celebration a…

Read more
National News

Indigenous leaders seek RCMP response after marchers hit by truck in Mission, B.C.

June 8, 2022 25

VANCOUVER- Indigenous leaders have called a meeting with RCMP in Chilliwack, B.C., to discuss how police…

Read more