Peaceful demonstration held outside bank

By Bree Duwyn Writer It may have looked small but the message being delivered outside the Royal Bank in Ohsweken has spread across the country. Just a year ago there were blockades of rail lines, roads, ports and more after thousands showed their support of the Wet’suwet’en, First Nation blocking the Coastal GasLink pipeline. Now the message is being spread through educational tools including a small group of demonstrators who took to the sidewalk outside the bank Friday (June 3rd) with signs and handing out pamphlets, they said to make sure people knew the Royal Bank is a financial partner in pipelines crossing Indigenous territories, including the controversial Coastal GasLink being constructed through Wet’suwet’en territory without the support of the hereditary chiefs there. The two year old Allies of the…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice