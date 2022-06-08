Local News
Six Nations couple lose home and entire contents to fire

June 8, 2022 684 views
Francis and Betty Thomas lost their home and everything it contained to fire over the weekend. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

By Lynda Powless Editor For the second a Six Nations couple have been left homeless after fire tore through their two story home on Cayuga Road Sunday afternoon completely destroying the home and its contents. Six Nations Fire and Emergency Services were called to a structural fire at 2352 Cayuga Road at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 5th. Six Nations fire said no was injured in the blaze that completely destroyed the home of Francis and Betty Thomas near I.L. Thomas Elementary School. The fire also caused damage to their truck. The couple lost everything in the fire. Rachel Silver said her parents “are still pretty upset. They lost everything we couldn’t save anything they lost everything right down to the basement.” She said her husband and brother are at the…

