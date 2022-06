SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-It’s National Indigenous History month and as part of the celebration a variety of events are taking place across the country culminating with National Indigenous Peoples’s Day on June 21st. At Six Nations one of the busiest intersections in the community at Chiefswood Road and Fourth Line was partially shut down today (Wednesday June 8, 2022) and the intersection painted orange and white (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

