Truck or fire station…Six Nations getting new fire truck

By Bree Duwyn Writer Six Nations Fire department is getting a new light rescue truck but not before almost losing the emergency vehicle when heated debate broke out among some council members. Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) finance committee voted three to three deadlocking a decision on whether to approve the truck purchase before Elected Chief Mark Hill broke the tie during its finance committee meeting Monday, June 6, 2022, to move ahead with the Fire Chief’s request. Ironically the SNEC had already approved the $275,000 purchase a year ago. SNEC had agreed through its minor capital of 2019-2020 to allocate for a 2021 purchase that had been stalled by a search for a new fire chief. “The light rescue truck is a utility vehicle that is a catch all…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice