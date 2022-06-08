Two men charged in murder of Six Nations woman Ruth Ann Longboat

By Lynda Powless Editor Two men are facing First Degree murder charges in connection with the death of Six Nations woman Ruth Ann Longboat who’s body was found in the Humber River in March. Six Nations Police Service (SNPS), and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), arrested the two men who appeared in a Brantford court Tuesday, June 7, 2022 and were remanded into custody. The charges came after “an intensive investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch,” police said in a statement today. Police have charged: Michael Joseph, 23, of Brantford and Jayden Elijah, 23, of London, both with First Degree Murder, contrary to Section 235(1) and Committing an indignity to a body, contrary to Section 182. The Toronto Police Service began a homicide investigation on March 8, 2022,…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice