Local News
ticker

Two men charged in murder of Six Nations woman Ruth Ann Longboat

June 8, 2022 90 views

By Lynda Powless Editor Two men are facing First Degree murder charges in connection with the death of Six Nations woman Ruth Ann Longboat who’s body was found in the Humber River in March. Six Nations Police Service (SNPS), and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP),  arrested  the two men who appeared in  a Brantford court Tuesday, June 7, 2022 and were remanded into custody. The charges came after “an intensive investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch,” police said in a statement today. Police have charged: Michael Joseph, 23, of Brantford and Jayden Elijah, 23, of London, both with First Degree Murder, contrary to Section 235(1) and Committing an indignity to a body, contrary to Section 182. The Toronto Police Service began a homicide investigation on March 8, 2022,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Six Nations painting Ohsweken orange

June 8, 2022 36

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-It’s National Indigenous History month  and as part of the celebration a…

Read more
National News

Indigenous leaders seek RCMP response after marchers hit by truck in Mission, B.C.

June 8, 2022 28

VANCOUVER- Indigenous leaders have called a meeting with RCMP in Chilliwack, B.C., to discuss how police…

Read more