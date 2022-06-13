National News
Brantford Police charge Winnipeg man in gun and drug seizure

June 13, 2022 1 view

Brantford Police seized guns and drugs after raid. (BPS supplied photo)

BRANTFORD- The Brantford Police Service’s  (BPS) Tactical Intelligence Generated Enforcement and Response Unit ( T.I.G.E.R) charged a 33-year-old Winnipeg man in the seizure of  guns and over $20,000 in drugs Thursday June 9, 2022.

BPS’s Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a Lynwood Drive address seizing guns, ammunition, Canadian currency and a digital scale and drugs. Police listed items seized as:

  • 45. calibre handgun with magazine
  • Handgun ammunition
  • Remington 783 Rifle
  • Spotting scope
  • Conducted Energy Weapon
  • Canadian currency
  • Digital scale
  • 6 edged weapons
  • Approximately 40.75 grams of suspected Fentanyl with an estimated street value of $16,300
  • Approximately 46.52 grams of suspected Cocaine with an estimated street value of $ 4,652

Police charged Andrew Grant McLeod, 33, of Winnipeg with:

  • Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking x 2, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm x 2, contrary to the Criminal Code
  • Unauthorized Possession of Weapon, contrary to the Criminal Code
  • Careless storage of a firearm x 2, contrary to the Criminal Code
  • Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose x 3, contrary to the Criminal Code
  • Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of firearm x 2, contrary to the Criminal Code
  • Possession of Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order, contrary to the Criminal Code
  • Possess loaded firearm, contrary to the Criminal Code
  • Possess prohibited/restricted weapon no licence, contrary to the Criminal Code
  • Failure to comply with judicial release order, contrary to the Criminal Code
  • Tampering with serial number of firearm, contrary to the Criminal Code
  • Possession of stolen goods under $5000, contrary to the Criminal Code

McLeod was held for bail.

Anyone that would like to report criminal activity within the community is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at:  https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

