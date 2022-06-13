Woman arrested in city man’s homicide

BRANTFORD-Brantford Police have charged a 26-year-old woman in connection with the death of a Brantford man .

The Brantford Police Service charged Kathleen Bacon of Brantford, Thursday, June 9 2022, with accessory after the fact to murder in the homicide of Brayden Ferrall who went missing in February.

The Brantford Police Service, Major Crime Unit said while the investigation is continuing they are “unable to release further details surrounding the nature of the homicide and the investigative process as this is an active and on-going homicide investigation. We thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation. ”

The Brantford Police Service said they are also working to ensure “Brayden’s family receives the support they require during this difficult time. We would like to thank the public for their demonstrations of support during this investigation.”

Investigators are encouraging members of the public to come forward with any information that they may have in relation to this investigation. Please contact police by using the dedicated tip-line: 519-756-7050 ext. 2800 or FerrallMissingPerson@police.brantford.on.ca

Anonymous information can also be provided to the Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at https://crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

Ferrall had been reported missing Feb., 2022. He was last seen by friends on February 18, 2022.Described as a 22-year-old Caucasian male, 5’10”, 175lbs, medium build with short brown hair and a trimmed beard, Brayden was last seen wearing a black winter jacket with fur around the hood.

On May 3, 2022, the Brantford Police Service became aware of a discovery of a deceased person in the area of Campbell Road and Old Onondaga Road East in the County of Brant that was later identified as missing person Brayden Ferrall.

At the time of the discovery, police were unable to positively identify the deceased or determine the cause of death prior to the completion of a post- mortem examination. Detectives with the Brantford Police Service assisted the Ontario Provincial Police with the death investigation.

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, the Office of the Coroner identified the body to be that of Brayden Ferrall. The results of the post-mortem indicated that Ferrall was the victim of a homicide.

