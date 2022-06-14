Brantford issues precautions during heat wave

BRANTFORD, ON – The City of Brantford is urging the public to take precautions after the Medical Officer of Health for the Brant County Health Unit issued a heat warning, effective June 14, 2022.

A heat warning is issued when Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasts two consecutive days with a maximum daily temperature of 31 degrees Celsius or higher during the day and a minimum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius or higher during the evening, or a humidex of 40 degrees Celsius or higher. The alert will remain in effect until a cancellation notice is issued.

In a statement the city warned everyone is at risk from heat but emphasized, especially older adults, infants and young children, people who work or exercise in the heat and those with certain medical conditions. Symptoms of heat-related illness may include: extreme thirst and decreased urination, dizziness or fainting, rapid breathing, nausea or vomiting, and rapid heartbeat. If you experience any of these symptoms during extreme heat, immediately move to a cool place, drink water and seek medical attention. Check on friends, family and neighbours, especially the elderly and those who are chronically ill during heat events and even after the weather cools off as they may still feel negative health impacts of the heat.

The following locations are available to help stay cool while a heat warning or extended heat warning is in effect:

Brantford Public Libraries, 173 Colborne Street and 441 St. Paul Avenue. Visit brantfordlibrary.ca for hours of operation.

Lynden Park Mall, 84 Lynden Road. Visit lyndenparkmall.com for hours of operation.

Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre, 254 North Park Street. Visit waynegretzkysportscentre.ca for programming and schedules. Admission rates apply.

Splash Pads in Brantford Bridle Park Path (55 Palomino Drive) open 10:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mohawk Park Sprinklemania (51 Lynwood Drive) open 10:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tutela Splash Pad (160 Erie Avenue, Brantford) open 10:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily 70 Anderson Road splash pad, open 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.



Learn more tips to stay safe during a heat alert at www.brantford.ca/heat.

