Living water: Northern Indigenous communities’ use and perceptions of drinking water

June 15, 2022 25 views

By Mylene Ratelle and Jessie Yakeleya THE CONVERSATION In Indigenous communities that have lacked access to safe water for years, getting access to a safe water supply is crucial. However, perceptions of the water supply, not just how it tastes and smells, but also trust in the source’s safety, affect consumption. It is estimated that Canada is in eighth position of the most renewable freshwater resources per capita on the planet. Unfortunately, not everyone has access to safe drinking water. In particular, water security is a challenge for Indigenous communities. Twenty-eight First Nations still have long-term drinking water advisories, meaning no home access to safe drinking water. This lack of safe water may be linked to indirect adverse health effects. These include things like drinking sweetened beverages as an alternative…

