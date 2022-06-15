Living water: Northern Indigenous communities’ use and perceptions of drinking water

By Mylene Ratelle and Jessie Yakeleya THE CONVERSATION In Indigenous communities that have lacked access to safe water for years, getting access to a safe water supply is crucial. However, perceptions of the water supply, not just how it tastes and smells, but also trust in the source’s safety, affect consumption. It is estimated that Canada is in eighth position of the most renewable freshwater resources per capita on the planet. Unfortunately, not everyone has access to safe drinking water. In particular, water security is a challenge for Indigenous communities. Twenty-eight First Nations still have long-term drinking water advisories, meaning no home access to safe drinking water. This lack of safe water may be linked to indirect adverse health effects. These include things like drinking sweetened beverages as an alternative…
Related Posts
Six Nations main intersection sports a new mural
June 15, 2022 118
Six Nations main intersection at Chiefswood Road and Fourth Line is now a little brighter with…
Six Nations Secretariat lead Kimberly Murray named special interlocutor for residential schools
June 15, 2022 29
By Laura Osman THE CANADIAN PRESS and Bree Duwyn Canada’s newly appointed interlocutor for unmarked burial…