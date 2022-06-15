More transitional housing may be coming to Six Nations

Six Nations families may see more transitional housing in Ohsweken in the near future. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) unanimously supported Sandra Montour, executive director of Ganohkwasra Family Assault Services’s request for a letter of support to apply for a Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) housing grant at the Genera Council meeting on May 25. “We’re focused on sexual assault and anti-human trafficking, but this funding came up and I’m just aware of housing issues here at Six Nations,” she said. Montour hopes to receive $2.7 million to build six new units at Gayenawahsra Next Step Program on Sunrise Court in Ohsweken to build six new housing units to add to the program forcommunity members that are escaping domestic or relationship violence. There will be one four bedroom unit,…



