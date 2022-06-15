Ride for Pride back at Six Nations

By Bree Duwyn Writer The 3rd annual SN Ride4Pride took place over the June 11th weekend welcoming participants and guests for a day of celebrating the 2SLGTBQIA+ community. A colourful array of pride flags lit up the Six Nations Veterans Memorial Park on the sunny Saturday afternoon, where most teens and children donned the flags as capes to fully display their pride. Although the event is in its third year, some community members participated to commemorate their first year of celebrating pride, like Celeste Tookoome-Hill. Celeste Tookoome-Hill recently came out as a member of the 2SLGTBQIA+ community and found the Ride4Pride event to be a great opportunity to celebrate, while also supporting friends and family, like their sister Jojo. “I came out because I wanted to have fun while also…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice