Six Nations and Mississaugas of Credit First Nation mark NIPD

Six Nations and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation celebrating family and culture on National Indigenous Peoples’ Day When the summer solstice hits its time to mark National Indigenous Peoples’ Day. For the first time in two years communities across the country will be marking the longest day of the year with a variety of celebrations of First Nations, Métis, and Inuit cultures. For Six Nations National Indigenous Peoples’ Day will once again see a barbecue, music and Grand River Enterprises, Six Nations largest private employer, is again sponsoring a day of fun with amusement park rides. The events are all being held at the Six Nations Sports & Cultural memorial Centre at 1738 4th Line starting at noon. At Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation it’s a day of…
