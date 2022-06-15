Local News
ticker

Six Nations homeowners to see COVID-19 relief funds on gas bills

June 15, 2022 47 views

By Bree Duwyn Writer To aid community members with their May gas bills, Six Nations Elected Council SNEC) says it has partnered with Six Nations Natural Gas to distribute $200,000 from the COVID-19 relief fund. 2334 families living on-reserve will receive the benefit, resulting in a total of $85.69 per household. The notice was posted to Facebook by SNEC on June 3rd. According to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ana Cecil Perez, SNEC has been working with the local gas company since April 2022. They waited to announce the release of relief funding to match the time of gas billing. “(Elected) Chief (Mark) Hill has been trying to diversify the relief support for the community. Business and seniors have received relief and now it was the turn of the families,” said…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations main intersection at Chiefswood Road and Fourth Line is now a little brighter with a mural dotting the landscape. Six Nations Elected Council did not respond to Turtle Island News requests for information on the new addition. (Drone photos by Jim C. Powless)
Local News

Six Nations main intersection sports a new mural

June 15, 2022 124

Six Nations main intersection at Chiefswood Road and Fourth Line is now a little brighter with…

Read more
Special Interlocutor Kimberly Murray and Justice Minister David Lametti. (CP Photo)
Local News

Six Nations Secretariat lead Kimberly Murray named special interlocutor for residential schools

June 15, 2022 32

By Laura Osman THE CANADIAN PRESS and Bree Duwyn Canada’s newly appointed interlocutor for unmarked burial…

Read more