Six Nations homeowners to see COVID-19 relief funds on gas bills

By Bree Duwyn Writer To aid community members with their May gas bills, Six Nations Elected Council SNEC) says it has partnered with Six Nations Natural Gas to distribute $200,000 from the COVID-19 relief fund. 2334 families living on-reserve will receive the benefit, resulting in a total of $85.69 per household. The notice was posted to Facebook by SNEC on June 3rd. According to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ana Cecil Perez, SNEC has been working with the local gas company since April 2022. They waited to announce the release of relief funding to match the time of gas billing. “(Elected) Chief (Mark) Hill has been trying to diversify the relief support for the community. Business and seniors have received relief and now it was the turn of the families,” said…



