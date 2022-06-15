Local News
Six Nations main intersection sports a new mural

June 15, 2022 114 views
Six Nations main intersection at Chiefswood Road and Fourth Line is now a little brighter with a mural dotting the landscape. Six Nations Elected Council did not respond to Turtle Island News requests for information on the new addition. (Drone photos by Jim C. Powless)

Six Nations main intersection at Chiefswood Road and Fourth Line is now a little brighter with a mural dotting the landscape. Six Nations Elected Council did not respond to Turtle Island News requests for information on the new addition. (Drone photos by Jim C. Powless)

