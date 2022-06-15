Six Nations Secretariat lead Kimberly Murray named special interlocutor for residential schools

By Laura Osman THE CANADIAN PRESS and Bree Duwyn Canada’s newly appointed interlocutor for unmarked burial sites at residential schools expects that prosecuting crimes against Indigenous children will be the “No. 1 conversation’’ with survivors and First Nations. Justice Minister David Lametti announced Wednesday June 9th that Kimberly Murray has been appointed as an independent special interlocutor, who will work to connect Indigenous communities searching for, and finding, unmarked graves with the federal government. Murray, the executive lead of the Mohawk Institute Survivors’ Secretariat, “I expect when I go to communities and meet with survivors and leadership that I will hear about these conversations, about how they’ve struggled with what to do, how to have prosecution,’’ said Murray, a former executive director of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. “I look…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice