Local News
ticker

Welcoming home a former Mohawk Institute survivor

June 15, 2022 77 views
Ann Joseph, a former Mohawk Institute Residential School survivor was welcomed back Thursday. (Photos by Jim C. Powless)

By Bree Duwyn Writer Ann Joseph, a 71 year-old residential school survivor of the Mohawk Institute Residential School, has returned home to Six Nations. On June 9th, community members, family and friends came together to celebrate Joseph’s homecoming outside the Iroquois Lodge, with colourful balloons, a huge cake, and dozens of joyous faces. “I’ve been gone a long, long time and that’s why it’s great to come back, to come back to my own people,” said Joseph, a member of Tuscarora Nation, who never had the opportunity to learn her language. “I was away from all the things that we do and it’s all very surprising to me, the things that they do in the Native way,” she said, while enjoying a piece of cake. The journey of returning home…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations main intersection at Chiefswood Road and Fourth Line is now a little brighter with a mural dotting the landscape. Six Nations Elected Council did not respond to Turtle Island News requests for information on the new addition. (Drone photos by Jim C. Powless)
Local News

Six Nations main intersection sports a new mural

June 15, 2022 115

Six Nations main intersection at Chiefswood Road and Fourth Line is now a little brighter with…

Read more
Special Interlocutor Kimberly Murray and Justice Minister David Lametti. (CP Photo)
Local News

Six Nations Secretariat lead Kimberly Murray named special interlocutor for residential schools

June 15, 2022 29

By Laura Osman THE CANADIAN PRESS and Bree Duwyn Canada’s newly appointed interlocutor for unmarked burial…

Read more