Welcoming home a former Mohawk Institute survivor

By Bree Duwyn Writer Ann Joseph, a 71 year-old residential school survivor of the Mohawk Institute Residential School, has returned home to Six Nations. On June 9th, community members, family and friends came together to celebrate Joseph’s homecoming outside the Iroquois Lodge, with colourful balloons, a huge cake, and dozens of joyous faces. “I’ve been gone a long, long time and that’s why it’s great to come back, to come back to my own people,” said Joseph, a member of Tuscarora Nation, who never had the opportunity to learn her language. “I was away from all the things that we do and it’s all very surprising to me, the things that they do in the Native way,” she said, while enjoying a piece of cake. The journey of returning home…
